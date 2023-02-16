By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 13:36

Menorca experiences highest mortality rate growth compared to other Balearic Islands. Image: Balate Dorin/Shutterstock.com

MENORCA has experienced the highest growth in mortality rates compared to other Balearic Islands, according to reports on Thursday, February 16.

Compared to other Balearic Islands, Menorca experienced the highest mortality rate growth, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Menorca ended 2022 with a total of 729 deaths, which represented the highest figure recorded this century.

The figure represented an increase of 27 per cent compared to the total mortality in 2019, the year before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures, which were published in Menorca.info, showed that the total mortality in the Pityusic Islands was 23.43 per cent and in Mallorca, it was 16.2 per cent.

The Balearic average was 16.2 per cent, while the national average was reported at 11.4 per cent.

Doctor Javier Lacueva told the news outlet that Covid-19 increased “the morbidity of other chronic and relevant illnesses.”

He said: “I think [Covid-19] has a lot of influence on elderly people and people with ailments such as kidney failure, neurological problems, chronic respiratory problems, advanced diabetes or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

“Coronavirus infection has been able to shorten their survival period.”

The INE data also showed that over the course of 2022, 9,097 births took place in the Balearic Islands, while there were 9,386 deaths.

Births represented a decrease of 4.4 per cent with respect to 2021, while the 9,386 deaths were 6.9 per cent higher year-on-year.

The news comes after excess deaths shot up in the Balearic Islands by 400 per cent during 2022 compared to the first year of the pandemic, according to data provided by Spain’s mortality monitoring system (MoMo) on November 20, 2022.

The data at the time showed that the Balearic Islands experienced a huge increase in excess deaths in 2022, up by 398.6 per cent, compared to the first year of the pandemic and by 92.49 per cent compared to the second, MoMo confirmed.