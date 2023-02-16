Introducing Dogetti: The complete guide to this aspiring Altcoin

By EWN • 16 February 2023 • 12:00

Dogetti is a multifarious and community-based crypto token that has set its sight on becoming the don of the meme coin space. The mafia-inspired crypto places a tight-knit community at the core of its values as the project ventures out on a journey toward victory and success. The Dogetti Family is one that is inclusive and considerate, allowing the voice of all its members to be heard. The project’s prosperity lies in the active engagement of its community members, who will lead its direction and reap its benefits. Read more to find out about the project.

What is Dogetti (DETI)?

Dogetti (DETI) is an up-and-coming meme coin with the express goal of shifting wealth into decentralised finance (DeFi) and nurturing this wealth to create a steady stream of passive income for Dogetti family members. Dogetti is currently in its pre-sale phase and aims to create an autonomous and transparent DeFi system that resists censorship and celebrates collaboration within its ecosystem. The project is built on the Ethereum network, with currently only ERC-20 tokens available on the project’s decentralised exchange – DogettiSwap – in which DETI holders can exchange the meme coin for other cryptocurrencies. For each transaction made on DogettiSwap, a 6% tax fee will be incurred, of which 2% will go towards the total liquidity of the DETI token, and a further 2% will be deposited into the Dogetti Charity Wallet. The project aims to also introduce charming dog-themed NFTs donned in mobster attire to family members, as well as a marketplace in which these unique and suave digital assets can be bought, sold, and traded. Dogetti will focus on the development of non-fungible tokens, with the upcoming breeding mechanism that will be put in place for users to create their own canine companions. These NFTS will also be taxed at 6%, with a 2% reflection, 2% charity wallet deposit, 1% going into the token’s liquidity, and 1% distributed to the holder.

The Dogetti Roadmap

Phase One: the release of the Dogetti website and Whitepaper and the first 1000 members welcomed on Telegram.

Phase Two: Audit, listing the token on CoinGecko and Coin Marketcap, making the first few charity donations from the presale wallet, and garnering 5000 family members.

Phase Three: implementing influencer campaigns, boosting social media awareness, executing community proposals and decisions, and expanding the family to 10,000 members

Phase Four: launching DogettiSwap and Dogetti DAO, releasing the first NFT launch, receiving Tier 1 DEX certification, and reaching 100,000 family members

Phase Five: opening up the NFT marketplace, launching the Dogetti NFT breeding mechanism and Dogetti Wallet, and reaching 250,000 family members.

Phase Six: establishing Dogetti as the capo dei capi of dog meme coins, expanding the ecosystem by adding new innovative features and services.

FAQs:

How does it differ from other meme coins?

The unique features of Dogetti set the token apart from other canine cryptos. Such features include; the 2% reflection protocol, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) that will give the reigns of power in the hands of the Dogetti family, and the uniquely charismatic NFT collection and marketplace.

Is Dogetti legit?

Dogetti places a huge emphasis on the value of trust and transparency in all aspects of the project. This includes informing DETI holders of the security protocols that the project has in place for this Godfather-inspired token. Top-grade code audits are undertaken to ensure the security of the platform, while strategic implementation of burning mechanisms for liquidity tokens is put in place to reduce the risk of sneaky behaviour and establish financial security.

What is the maximum supply of tokens?

100 billion

How can I get involved?

Dogetti tokens can be purchased during the current presale by joining the family through the Dogetti website. See the links below for more information:

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido