Introducing Dogetti: The complete guide to this aspiring Altcoin

By EWN • 16 February 2023 • 12:00
Dogetti is a multifarious and community-based crypto token that has set its sight on becoming the don of the meme coin space. The mafia-inspired crypto places a tight-knit community at the core of its values as the project ventures out on a journey toward victory and success. The Dogetti Family is one that is inclusive and considerate, allowing the voice of all its members to be heard. The project’s prosperity lies in the active engagement of its community members, who will lead its direction and reap its benefits. Read more to find out about the project.
Dogetti (DETI) is an up-and-coming meme coin with the express goal of shifting wealth into decentralised finance (DeFi) and nurturing this wealth to create a steady stream of passive income for Dogetti family members. Dogetti is currently in its pre-sale phase and aims to create an autonomous and transparent DeFi system that resists censorship and celebrates collaboration within its ecosystem. The project is built on the Ethereum network, with currently only ERC-20 tokens available on the project’s decentralised exchange – DogettiSwap – in which DETI holders can exchange the meme coin for other cryptocurrencies. For each transaction made on DogettiSwap, a 6% tax fee will be incurred, of which 2% will go towards the total liquidity of the DETI token, and a further 2% will be deposited into the Dogetti Charity Wallet. The project aims to also introduce charming dog-themed NFTs donned in mobster attire to family members, as well as a marketplace in which these unique and suave digital assets can be bought, sold, and traded. Dogetti will focus on the development of non-fungible tokens, with the upcoming breeding mechanism that will be put in place for users to create their own canine companions. These NFTS will also be taxed at 6%, with a 2% reflection, 2% charity wallet deposit, 1% going into the token’s liquidity, and 1% distributed to the holder.
The unique features of Dogetti set the token apart from other canine cryptos. Such features include; the 2% reflection protocol, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) that will give the reigns of power in the hands of the Dogetti family, and the uniquely charismatic NFT collection and marketplace.
Dogetti places a huge emphasis on the value of trust and transparency in all aspects of the project. This includes informing DETI holders of the security protocols that the project has in place for this Godfather-inspired token. Top-grade code audits are undertaken to ensure the security of the platform, while strategic implementation of burning mechanisms for liquidity tokens is put in place to reduce the risk of sneaky behaviour and establish financial security.
Dogetti tokens can be purchased during the current presale by joining the family through the Dogetti website. See the links below for more information:
WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost
