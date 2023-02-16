NEW TAX ON RICHES

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 February 2023 • 10:23

Image: Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock

A new tax implemented by the Spanish central government, named as Temporary Solidarity Tax on Large Fortunes, has got right-wing parties up in arms.

According to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, head of the Madrid regional government led by the PP, this inopportune tax is going to have a serious twofold negative impact on foreign investment in Spain: loss of new investment and capital flight, calculated in the billions.

This tax initiative was implemented to counteract the elimination of wealth tax in Madrid and Andalucia and establishes the following tax bands, applicable to both tax residents and non-residents:

– 1.7% to wealth between 3 and 5 million.

– 2.1% to wealth between 5 and 10 million.

– 3.5% to wealth tax above 10 million.

There is evidence that Portuguese tax-specialist firms are holding meetings in Madrid to provide advice on moving residency to Portugal; also in Madrid, investment banks have leaked that Latin American fortunes looking to move to Spain are considering other countries.

In their defense, the Spanish Government insists that the impact is minimal: only some 3,700 people will pay the 3.5% rate set by the new solidarity tax for large fortunes with assets of more than 10 million euros, thus affecting 0.2% of taxpayers.

The PP has now upped the ante and with date 1st of February, challenged the law in the Constitutional Tribunal on no less than six legal grounds, the most relevant being the illegality of stripping the wealth tax jurisdiction -statutorily held by the autonomous regions- in favour of the Socialist central government or the dubiously legal practice of implementing the levy in December 2022 albeit with retroactive application to the 1st of January 2022.

