By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 12:44

Norway announces multi-year support program for Ukraine. Image: Ryan Rodrick Beiler/Shutterstock.com

NORWEGIAN Parliament has agreed to a multi-year support program for Ukraine, which was launched on Thursday, February 16.

Norway’s multi-year support program for Ukraine, which was launched together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 16, amounts to NOK 75 billion over five years (€6.8 million), i.e. annual disbursements of about NOK 15 billion (€1.4 million).

Speaking about the deal, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “I am pleased with the broad agreement on the support programme for Ukraine.

“It will run for five years and thus into the next parliamentary term.

“We stand together in condemning Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and supporting the Ukrainian people’s legitimate defence struggle.”

In addition, an additional allocation of NOK 5 billion (€500k) for developing countries has been agreed upon for 2023, the Norwegian parliament said.

“The war in Ukraine is leading to increased prices for food, fertilisers and energy. This additional funding will go to countries that are particularly affected by the consequences of the war,” it added.

“The broad agreement shows that the Parliament is behind long-term support for Ukraine, both military and civilian. We also see the major humanitarian consequences of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine for the world’s poorest countries,” Jonas Gahr Støre added.

