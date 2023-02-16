President Biden insists shot down ‘objects’ were ‘most likely’ linked to private companies

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 21:04
During a White House press conference held today, Thursday, February 16, US President Joe Biden insisted that the recent ‘objects’ that were shot down were ‘most likely’ linked to research institutions or private companies.
They were probably being used for benign purposes and did not appear to have any connection with spying activities or China he continued. “We are not looking for a new Cold War with China”, Biden stressed.
The president said he would make no excuses for protecting US airspace and explained that a greater effort will be made in the future to detect any such unmanned objects.
After recently shooting down four objects in the airspace over North America, tensions have risen with China as a result. Beijing responded earlier this week by claiming that at least 10 objects had been flown over China by the US. This accusation was strenuously denied by officials in Washington.
The Chinese had previously been accused by the White House of attempting to gather intelligence by operating a ‘high-altitude balloon programme’.
