President Biden insists shot down ‘objects’ were ‘most likely’ linked to private companies

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 21:04

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: [email protected]

The recent spate of ‘objects’ that were shot down over North American airspace were ‘most likely’ linked to private companies insisted US president Joe Biden.

 

During a White House press conference held today, Thursday, February 16, US President Joe Biden insisted that the recent ‘objects’ that were shot down were ‘most likely’ linked to research institutions or private companies.

They were probably being used for benign purposes and did not appear to have any connection with spying activities or China he continued. “We are not looking for a new Cold War with China”, Biden stressed.

The president said he would make no excuses for protecting US airspace and explained that a greater effort will be made in the future to detect any such unmanned objects.

After recently shooting down four objects in the airspace over North America, tensions have risen with China as a result. Beijing responded earlier this week by claiming that at least 10 objects had been flown over China by the US. This accusation was strenuously denied by officials in Washington.

The Chinese had previously been accused by the White House of attempting to gather intelligence by operating a ‘high-altitude balloon programme’.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

