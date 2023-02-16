Psychic Medium: Emma McGrath Tarot pull of the week – THE AGE OF LIGHT

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 February 2023 • 10:28

My tarot card I have pulled of this week is THE AGE OF LIGHT

Hello my angels, this week is all about love, but not in the way you are all assuming its all about self love some of you may be in a relationship, just coming out of a relationship, or single! Any situation you are in what I am about to explain to you is very simple and anyone can start this today. “Ego says once everything falls into place ill find peace” sprit says “find your peace and everything will fall into place” every single one of us has an ego this is something we build up overtime the ego can stop you from practising self love it forms a barrier that stops anyone from enjoying this feeling. So remove the ego you might say and problem sorted? And this is exactly what I am going to teach you today. Children are not scared to express their emotions they are not scared to say what they think or what they feel they live in the present moment, In the first part of our own personal inner growth, we try to adapt to different people and situations to feel worthy and accepted. Our mind starts to work and our egos start to grow and begin to take control of our life and our thoughts. I have 5 ways to start you on your journey of self love,

1, Practice forgiveness & letting go.

“The weak can never forgive”

The most powerful tool to learn to let go of our egos to make life easier is to practice forgiveness. We have to learn to forgive the people who hurt us and most importantly we have to learn to forgive ourselves. Accept, let go and keep moving forward. Forgiveness will open the windows to your soul, and remove the negativity to allow room for new happiness.

2, Practice honesty and being open.

The most important sentence I’ve ever heard, and I’m sure you’ve heard it too, “The truth will set you free.” Suppressing our emotions can develop depression and anxiety. Learn to say no to the things that don’t add value in you’re life, and open your arms towards to the things that do.

3, Surrender your need for control.

Break the fears and trust life! Don’t be scared to love. Take risks. Be curious. Explore. Do what makes you happy.

4, Enjoy silent moments with yourself.

Everyday perform a selfless act of love, and enjoy giving without the expectation to receive.

5, Practice gratitude

“It’s not happy people who are thankful; it’s thankful people who are happy.”

Grateful people feel more love and compassion take 5 minutes each day and write down 3 things you are grateful for everyday and watch your life change.

Right, back to the card, “The Age of LIGHT” you have been training for this for lifetimes, self love is the most important progression you are ever going to do for yourself and everyone of us can start today I challenge you to try this for one week and write in and let me know how you feel and you will see the positive changes unfold your thoughts are powerful what we think we become, I will be going more in to this next week!

