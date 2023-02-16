By Imran Khan • 16 February 2023 • 8:45

Russia hits Ukraine with more missile strikes after Western allies pledged to increase support Photo by Roman Rvachov Shutterstock.com

Ukraine witnessed fresh missile strikes from Russia on Thursday, February 16, as Western allies ramp up military aid

Officials in Ukraine have said that Russia attacked the country with more missile strikes after allies from Western countries pledged to increase their military aid.

Military officials cited by Reuters claimed that Ukraine´s air defences in the south successfully downed eight Kalibre missiles, that were fired from a Russian ship in the Black Sea.

They also said that other missiles hit the northern as well as western parts of Ukraine, while the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd were also attacked.

“One missile struck an industrial site in the western city of Lviv, causing a fire which was brought under control”, said a statement by the Ukrainian authorities.

These strikes come at a time when ground attacks across southern and eastern parts of Ukraine have been intensified by the Russian forces, while new a new offensive is expected ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion on February 24.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine´s defense minister had earlier said that “The enemy’s offensive continues in the east, (with) round-the-clock attacks”.

“The situation is intense, but our fighters are not allowing the enemy to achieve their goals and are inflicting very serious losses,” she added

Authorities in Ukraine´s capital Kyiv have also reported six Russian balloons were shot down and suspect that they contained reconnaissance equipment.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.