TRON (TRX), Uniswap (UNI) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – 3 Essential Crypto Holds For 2023

If you are looking for some cryptocurrencies for a long-term investment in 2023, you might want to consider TRON (TRX), Uniswap (UNI) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is considered more stable and profitable than other crypto projects. The article will look into the details of these cryptocurrencies.

TRON (TRX) Launches Fund For AI Integration Into Blockchain

To encourage the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, TRON (TRX) has established an Artificial Intelligence Development Fund with a corpus of $100 million. With this fund, TRON (TRX) aims to support developers who are working on the use of AI in blockchain applications.

TRON (TRX) also aims to utilise this initiative to strengthen its network for the development of various dApps. TRON (TRX) has also witnessed an increase of 18% in its price in the last month. However, on the weekly chart, TRON (TRX) has declined by 1.01%.

As a result, the current trading price of TRON (TRX) is at $0.06673, which is below its all-time high of $0.30. Meanwhile, analysts are hopeful that the development fund can attract more developers to the TRON (TRX) network.

Uniswap (UNI) Eyes Asia-based Traders

Uniswap (UNI) community recently voted in favor of the deployment of Version 3 (v3) on the Boba Network. Uniswap (UNI), with this move, aims to expand its ecosystem by including the users of the Boba Network. This will result in an increase in the total value of Uniswap (UNI) locked and its transaction volume.

Uniswap (UNI) also hopes to attract more Asia-based traders as Boba Network has a strong presence in this region. Hence, investors may consider investing in Uniswap (UNI) this year.

The price of Uniswap (UNI) has soared by 12.37% in the last 30 days. The current trading price of Uniswap (UNI) is $6.43, which is 85.68% below its all-time high of $44.97.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Goes Ballistic With 1675% Presale Growth

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has successfully democratised the venture capital and crowdfunding industry with its unique business roadmap and market viability. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-powered platform minting NFTs against equity of companies.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) services enable companies to raise capital by issuing NFTs, which represent their stock. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), growing companies can convert their equity shares into small, fractional NFTs. These NFTs are sold to investors to meet the financial needs of companies. The fractional NFTs can be purchased for as low as $1.

The primary objective of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is to ease the investment process, helping both growing businesses and small investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows startups to use its NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) tool, which makes the fundraising exercise simple.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has taken several steps to provide benefits to its users. Orbeon Protocol enlists only real-world businesses with growth potential. It also eliminates the possibility of financial irregularities that can occur when businesses fail to raise the required capital after starting the investment process.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has employed a “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which ensures that users get their money back if companies fall flat during the fundraising processes.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has begun the seventh stage of its presale round, which is set to be sold out soon. ORBN tokens have traveled from $0.004 to $0.071 so far, registering a growth rate of 1675%. Holders of ORBN tokens will be getting many benefits, like discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards. Moreover, ORBN tokens are expected to surge by 6000% during the presale phase, and get to the price of $0.24 in the coming months.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido