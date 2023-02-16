US military Black Hawk helicopter crashes with no survivors near Huntsville, Alabama

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 3:08

Image of a US military UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Credit. Wikipedia - By U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos - commons file, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68331017

A US military Black Hawk helicopter crashed near the Alabama city of Huntsville, killing all on board.

A US military UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed this afternoon, Wednesday, February 15, near the city of Huntsville in Alabama. According to reports, the entire crew was killed in the accident but the exact number of passengers has not been revealed.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Highway 53, near Burwell Road in the town of Harvest. A spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed that there were no survivors.

Video footage posted on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing up into the sky. Firefighters were quickly on the scene and extinguished the blaze. One video captured by security cameras from a nearby home caught the moment the aircraft plummetted from the sky.

Video shows Black Hawk helicopter falling out of the sky near Huntsville, Alabama, killing everyone on board pic.twitter.com/5UR7WOjZDh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 16, 2023

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told BNO News: “This is a military helicopter”. All further information would come only from the military they added.

Drivers were urged to use an alternative route after the highway was closed to traffic. Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office warned: “We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

