WATCH: HUGE five-acre fire at warehouse containing fertilisers and plant products in Kissimmee, Florida

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 19:57
Image of warehouse fire in Kissimmee, Florida.
Credit: [email protected]
More than 80 firefighters are currently battling an enormous fire that broke out in a five-acre warehouse in the Florida city of Kissimmee this afternoon, Thursday, February 16. The facility is said to contain fertilisers, plastic plant containers and various other plant-related materials.
Hazmat teams are reported to be on standby with the risk of potentially hazardous materials being released into the atmosphere as a result of the huge plumes of black smoke being given off by the burning plastic products.
They are monitoring the air quality from a safe distance, as reported by the RAWSALERTS news outlet. Propane gas tanks are also reported to be located nearby as well.
