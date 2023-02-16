WATCH: HUGE five-acre fire at warehouse containing fertilisers and plant products in Kissimmee, Florida

BREAKING: International sex symbol and screen goddess dies after short illness Close
By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 19:57

Image of warehouse fire in Kissimmee, Florida. Credit: [email protected]

An enormous blaze broke out at a five-acre warehouse in the Florida city of Kissimmee with 80 firefighters tackling it with hazmat teams standing by.

 

More than 80 firefighters are currently battling an enormous fire that broke out in a five-acre warehouse in the Florida city of Kissimmee this afternoon, Thursday, February 16. The facility is said to contain fertilisers, plastic plant containers and various other plant-related materials.

Hazmat teams are reported to be on standby with the risk of potentially hazardous materials being released into the atmosphere as a result of the huge plumes of black smoke being given off by the burning plastic products.

They are monitoring the air quality from a safe distance, as reported by the RAWSALERTS news outlet. Propane gas tanks are also reported to be located nearby as well.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

