WATCH: HUGE five-acre fire at warehouse containing fertilisers and plastic plant products in Kissimmee, Florida

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 19:57

Image of warehouse fire in Kissimmee, Florida. Credit: [email protected]

An enormous blaze broke out at a five-acre warehouse in the Florida city of Kissimmee with 80 firefighters tackling it with hazmat teams standing by.

More than 80 firefighters are currently battling an enormous fire that broke out in a five-acre warehouse in the Florida city of Kissimmee this afternoon, Thursday, February 16. The facility is said to contain fertilisers, plastic plant containers and various other plant-related materials.

Hazmat teams are reported to be on standby with the risk of potentially hazardous materials being released into the atmosphere as a result of the huge plumes of black smoke being given off by the burning plastic products.

They are monitoring the air quality from a safe distance, as reported by the RAWSALERTS news outlet. Propane gas tanks are also reported to be located nearby as well.

🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a massive 5 acres warehouse fire with potential hazardous fumes ⁰⁰📌 #Kissimmee l #Florida ⁰

Currently over a 80+ firefighters are battling a Massive 5 acre fire that has broken out a warehouse storing plastic plant pots, fertilizers, and… https://t.co/5czF12Ocvi pic.twitter.com/tIZ3G4UPCX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 16, 2023

Due to a fire in Kissimmee and strong winds, residents may smell smoke or a chemical smell. If you smell smoke or burning chemicals:

🔥 Determine if the fire is nearby

🔥 Call 9-1-1 for immediate danger

🔥 Stay indoors if you have a breathing condition. — Lake Co Fire Rescue (@LakeFirePIO) February 16, 2023

