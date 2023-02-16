By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 11:37

Woman suffers brutal attack and is nearly hung by her own scarf in Valencia's Castelló. Image: Parque Pont de Ferro de Castelló/Google Streetview

A 39-YEAR-OLD suffered a brutal attack in Valencia’s Castelló and was nearly hung by her own scarf, as reported on Thursday, February 16.

The woman was attacked in the Pont de Ferro park in Castelló, Valencia over the weekend by a man she knew, who tried to hang her from a tree with her own scarf.

The brutal attack occurred in the early hours on Saturday, February 11 when the man began pulling the woman by the hair, throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face, according to reports.

The man then allegedly tried to hang her from a tree in the park with the scarf she was wearing.

The attacker was thankfully scared off by a man walking his two dogs.

The dog walker managed to call the emergency services after shouting at the man to stop, which made the attacker flee the scene but not before stealing the woman’s handbag.

Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV reported that several National Police patrol units were dispatched to the scene.

The woman was able to identify her attacker and give officers his address.

After making sure that the woman was attended to by medical professionals, officers raced to the man’s home, where he was finally located on the roof of the building after trying to hide.

In addition to being identified by the woman and fully matching the description she had given the officers, the man was also carrying her handbag.

He was subsequently arrested.

The woman was taken to a nearby health centre to be treated for her injuries.

