A Place in the Sun´s Jonnie Irwin begins Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 February 2023 • 13:47

Jonnie and Jessica Irwin - Image Instagram Jonnie Irwin

The Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin who revealed in 202o that he was suffering from lung cancer has started Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Providing an update on Friday, January 17 Irwin took to Instagram to provide fans with an update.

The 49-year-old Irwin said that the treatment, which involved a highly-pressurized room or tube where a patient is given pure oxygen to breathe, would hopefully increase the amount of oxygen than he is able to absorb under normal conditions.

Some believe that flooding the body with concentrated oxygen can help make cancer cells easier to kill during chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Concentrated oxygen is known to help the body’s healing process.

Knowing that he is terminal Irwin has said he plans to leave recorded messages for his family, saying on Morning Live that he wanted to give his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children – son Rex, three and twins Rafa and Cormac, two – a bright future when he is no longer here.

Inspired by Dame Deborah James who has shared the last days of her life with the world and what it is like to live with bowel cancer, Jonnie said he plans to do the same.

“It’s amazing to think I too could speak to my wife and children after I pass away. My diagnosis has taken a lot from me but it has given me the ability to prepare.

“The only way to make sure your digital legacy is as you like it, is to take control now. And I’m going to take every opportunity to do that for the people I love.”

In the programme, they spoke about the things that form part of a digital legacy, everything from social media platforms to emails being included. They add that digital legacies are often overlooked and can result in things like Facebook pages being deleted, so it’s really important to include your digital wishes in your will.

Irwin said: “I’ve got a lifetime of memories and while over the years many have been stored online and whilst I’ve been getting my affairs in order since my diagnosis two and a half years ago, I’ve not given much thought to my digital legacy.

“I’ve posted thousands of pictures and digital images online but when I pass on I’ve got no idea what will happen to those images.”

Irwin who has begun Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has a legion of fans who he is fast becoming an inspiration to as he goes through the biggest battle of his life.

