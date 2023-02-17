By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 16:21

Baby hospitalised in serious condition after falling from third floor building in Valencia's Alzira. Image: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

A 15-MONTH-OLD baby has been hospitalised in serious condition after falling from a third-floor building in Valencia’s Alzira, as reported on Friday, February 17.

The baby reportedly fell from the third floor of a building in Alzira (Valencia) and was rushed to the hospital.

The scary incident occurred at around 11.45 am on February 17.

Sources from the National Police and the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial that the fall was apparently accidental.

Emergency services, including national and local police and a SAMU ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics worked hard at the scene to stabilise the young child before the “unconscious” baby with “vital signs” was taken to a nearby hospital, police sources told EFE.

The 15-month-old reportedly suffered polytrauma, which occurs when a person experiences injuries to multiple body parts and organ systems often, but not always, as a result of blast-related events, according to CICU sources.

Additionally, a paediatrician from a local health centre was sent to the scene.

Forensic police worked at the scene following the alleged accident, while the circumstances surrounding the accident are still being investigated by Spain’s National Police.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.