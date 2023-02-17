Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2023: Quant (QNT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are the whales’ favourites

By EWN • 17 February 2023 • 10:30

2023 is shaping to be an exciting year for Bitcoin (BTC) with a projected minimum and maximum price range of $31,573.35 to $37,993.25. Quant (QNT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are quickly becoming favourites among investors. In this article, we will take a closer look at the latest price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023, and explore the reasons behind the growing popularity of Quant (QNT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2023

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is influenced by various factors and is not as heavily reliant on the cryptocurrency market as other altcoins. Instead, it often sets the trend. Nonetheless, like all markets, it is susceptible to general factors such as interest rate rise or significant news related to the cryptocurrency industry.

According to technical analysis, the projected minimum and maximum prices for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023 are $31,573.35 and $37,993.25, respectively. For May 2023, the projected average of Bitcoin (BTC) is $26,692.88. The highest projected value of Bitcoin (BTC) for July 2023 is $31,093.62, and the estimated average for August 2023 is nearly $29,165.28.

Around mid-September 2023, the average trading price for Bitcoin (BTC) is predicted to be $30,040.24. For November 2023, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is estimated to be $31,866.68. By December 2023, cryptocurrency experts anticipate an average rate of $32,504.02 for Bitcoin (BTC).

Quant (QNT) is quickly becoming a favourite among investors

Recently, the value of Quant (QNT) experienced an increase following the launch of the Overledger 2.2.20 version. This update addressed the persistent address subscription issue that Quant (QNT) had encountered, leading to a heightened demand for the QNT token. Quant (QNT) users are hopeful for additional features to be added to the platform to improve its functionality and popularity.

The Overledger aspect of Quant (QNT) enables the platform to securely connect with other blockchains. The increasing popularity of Quant (QNT) can also be attributed to its partnerships with renowned companies such as IBM and Microsoft. This collaboration with industry leaders strongly indicates that Quant (QNT) will continue to increase in value and may become one of the top-performing assets of 2023.

The current price of Quant (QNT) is $140.60 with a $39 million 24-hour trading volume. In the past 24 hours, Quant (QNT) has increased.

With its potential for domination in the cryptocurrency sphere, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is drawing the attention of big investors

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionising venture capital through smart contracts. As a novel and innovative crowdfunding and venture capital platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables start-ups to raise funds and interact with their community by offering incentives and equity-based NFTs as investment options. To guard against rug pulls and other fraudulent activities, the liquidity pools in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have been locked for ten years.

The recently launched “Winner’s Circle” VIP club, by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), offers members an ultra-rare NFT that allows them to meet with startup executives face-to-face, and gain early access to private investment rounds.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem is powered by the ORBN token, which provides its holders with benefits such as staking rewards and voting rights. There are 888 million tokens in circulation, each with a value of $0.0766 currently. Market analysts predict that in the upcoming weeks, the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will skyrocket by 6000%, reaching $0.24.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido