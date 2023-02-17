Cause of death revealed after boy, 12, found dead in garden at home in Italy’s Ancarano

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 14:06

Facade of old church in Ancarano - Image: Claudio Giovanni Colombo/Shutterstock.com

THE cause of death has been revealed after a 12-year-old boy was found dead in the garden of his home in Italy’s Ancarano earlier this week.

Twelve-year-old Michelangelo Cristoforo Scaramazza was found dead by his parents in the garden of their home in Ancarano, Italy on Monday, February 13 and now an autopsy has revealed what caused the young boy’s sudden death.

According to reports from Italy, the boy died of a cardiac arrest.

An autopsy carried out by deputy prosecutor Silvia Scamurra revealed that Michelangelo, who had gone down to play in the garden before his dinner, died of natural causes.

His parents, father Emanuele, a highly-regarded and well-known contemporary painter, and his mother Tatiana, a translator of Russian nationality, called for the young boy to come in for his dinner but when he did not appear they went to check on him.

Tragically, the boy’s parents found their son laying on the ground.

They immediately called for an ambulance.

However, paramedics were unable to revive the youngster, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by abruzzo.cityrumors.it.

Michelangelo, a student at Ancarano Middle School, was the youngest of three children: his older siblings were named Gabi and Robert.

Following the autopsy, deputy prosecutor Silvia Scamurra gave the green light for the funeral to be held at 2.30 pm on Friday, February 17.

Pietrangelo Panichi, the mayor of Ancarano, a town and comune in Teramo province in the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, reacted to the news of the young boy’s sudden death.

“I’m stunned,” the mayor said.

“We all know each other in Ancarano; the tragedy struck a good, quiet and well-willed family.”

Panichi added: “I am speechless, just like pain that only hears itself.

“The entire community is holding their hands around the family of little Michelangelo and expressing their deepest condolences for the terrible tragedy.”

