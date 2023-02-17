BREAKING: 23-year-old Brit ‘shot dead’ in Bermuda as police make multiple arrests

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 17:39

TRAGIC news from Bermuda after it was revealed that a 23-year-old Brit was ‘shot dead’ earlier this week.

Two people have been arrested after a Brit was found ‘shot dead’ in a “secluded” area near Bermuda’s capital Hamilton.

The body of Kyari Flood was found on Monday, February 13.

A 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, February 15, while a 20-year-old man from Devonshire was also arrested on Friday, February 17.

Local news outlet Royal Gazette reported that both remain in police custody. The 19-year-old was arrested at a property on Dundonald Street, Pembroke after officers executed a firearms warrant.

Detective Inspector Jason Smith said: “The Bermuda Police Service would like to thank the public for their support with our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kyari Flood.

“However, there remains a lot of work to be done and so we are once more appealing for anyone with any information, even if you don’t think it’s important, to please get in contact with us.

“That bit of information that you have may just be what we need to bring to justice whomever is responsible for Mr Flood’s death.”

Anyone with information can contact Mr Smith on 717-0864 or by e-mail at [email protected]

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.

