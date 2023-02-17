By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 21:23

Firefighters battling tower block blaze in London's Tottenham

At least 60 firefighters and eight fire appliances are tackling a fire that broke out in an apartment in a tower block in Tottenham, London.

As reported in a statement by London Fire Brigade this evening, Friday, February 17, eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling an apartment fire in a tower block on Northumberland Park in Tottenham, London.

Half of a five-roomed flat on the sixth floor of the Kenneth Robbins House residential block is alight. Two people left the affected flat before the Brigade arrived. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led a woman to safety via an internal staircase who is being treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Station Commander Chris Kendall, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters are working in hot, challenging conditions to tackle a very intense fire. We’re urging people to avoid the area whilst we make the scene safe, as it is heavily congested”.

“The blaze is producing smoke and we’re advising those in the vicinity to close their windows and doors”, he added.

One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders is being used at the scene as an observation and water tower. London Fire Brigade was called at 6:20pm local time. Fire crews from Tottenham, Edmonton, Holloway and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Olivia Opara, a Tottenham Community reporter posted @OliviaOWrites:

A fire has broken out at Kenneth Robbins House Northumberland Park, #Tottenham Fire teams are on the scene and have evacuated residents from the building The fire broke out on the 6th floor, with spoke spreading the 5th pic.twitter.com/QVZQEjzXp2 — Olivia Opara (@OliviaOWrites) February 17, 2023

