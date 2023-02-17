By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 21:07
Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, locked down amid reports of student with gun
Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, has been locked down this afternoon, Friday, February 17. It is believed that a student posed a selfie online from the school bathrooms claiming that he had a firearm.
Standard protocol was initiated and the facility was locked down as a precaution. Parents have been urged by the authorities not to go to the school, according to kvia.com. The police have said they don’t believe there is any credible threat to safety but the lockdown will remain in place until further notice.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
