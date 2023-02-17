By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 21:07

Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, locked down amid reports of student with gun

Pebble Hills High School in the Texas city of El Paso is reported to be on lockdown amid reports of a student on the premises with a firearm.

Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, has been locked down this afternoon, Friday, February 17. It is believed that a student posed a selfie online from the school bathrooms claiming that he had a firearm.

Standard protocol was initiated and the facility was locked down as a precaution. Parents have been urged by the authorities not to go to the school, according to kvia.com. The police have said they don’t believe there is any credible threat to safety but the lockdown will remain in place until further notice.

