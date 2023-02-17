UPDATE: Heartbreaking twist in case of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio Close
By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 21:07

Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, locked down amid reports of student with gun

Pebble Hills High School in the Texas city of El Paso is reported to be on lockdown amid reports of a student on the premises with a firearm.

 

Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, has been locked down this afternoon, Friday, February 17. It is believed that a student posed a selfie online from the school bathrooms claiming that he had a firearm.

Standard protocol was initiated and the facility was locked down as a precaution. Parents have been urged by the authorities not to go to the school, according to kvia.com. The police have said they don’t believe there is any credible threat to safety but the lockdown will remain in place until further notice.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

