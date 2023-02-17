By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 1:05

Police responding to shooting incident at Wolfchase Mall in Memphis

Police units have responded to reports of shots being fired at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall in Memphis.

Police units responded this evening, Thursday, February 16, to reports of shots being fired in the Wolfchase Galleria Mall in the city of Memphis. Some online reports suggested that as many as 10 shots were fired.

Memphis Police Department received the call at around 5pm according to fox3now.com. There are no confirmed reports of casualties or suspects at this time. Shoppers were asked by the police to evacuate the building.

Joyce Peterson, a local journalist posted @MemphoNewsLady: “#BREAKING: HEAVY police presence at @ShopWolfchase after a shooting inside the mall.@MEM_PoliceDept @ShelbyTNSheriff & @BARTLETTPOLICE all here. Officers with long guns searching mall. Wolfchase is CLOSED right now – EVERYONE evacuated”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

