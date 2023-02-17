By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 20:09

A series of shooting incidents in Tate County, Mississippi, left six people dead and one injured.

At least six people are reported to have died in a series of shooting incidents today, Friday, February 17, in Tate County, Mississippi. According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, all of the deaths occurred within the Arkabutla community.

One man was shot and killed inside a store on Arkabutla Road, followed by a woman who died after being shot inside her home on Atkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was also injured although it is still unclear whether he was shot.

Tate County deputies apprehended the suspected gunman while he was driving along Arkabutla Dam Road. He was taken into police custody but no further information has been divulged about him.

Another four victims were discovered later on Arkabutla Dam Road by deputies. Two of them were located outside a property with two more subsequently found inside the same home, as reported by actionnews5.com.

