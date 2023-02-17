Criminals use explosives to break into ATMs in Malaga branch of ING bank

By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 18:22

Image of the ING bank branch on Avenida de Andalucia in Malaga. Credit: Google maps - Pedro Fuertes

Two ATM machines located in the outside wall of the ING bank branch in Malaga were targeted by criminals using explosives.

An attack on the Malaga branch of an ING bank in the early hours of this morning, Friday, February 17, caused significant damage to the premises. The criminals allegedly used explosives in their attempt to remove the two ATM cash machines located in the front wall.

According to police sources, the thieves are believed to have detonated at least two explosive devices in their efforts to access the cash.

Video footage of the incident at the Avenida de Andalucia branch showed three people escaping from the scene through Pasaje Joaquin Alfonsetti. They were carrying bags, presumably containing the cash they had stolen. A car was waiting for them on Calle Compositor Lehmberg Ruiz in which the crooks made their speedy getaway, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Startled residents alerted the emergency services after hearing the loud bangs, with National Police patrols responding immediately. A car chase ensued along the motorway in the direction of Torremolinos but the criminals managed to escape.

The bank facility was subsequently cordoned off while investigators from Tedax as well as forensic police specialists searched for clues at the scene. Security camera footage in the vicinity will be analysed in an effort to identify the perpetrators. The modus operandi is similar to those used in similar attacks on banks in the city previously.

Pedro Fernandez, the government’s representative in Andalucia assured journalists that: “all lines of investigation are open at the moment”. He was speaking at an event in Granada to commemorate the 199th anniversary of the founding of the National Police in Spain. He confirmed that “gunpowder” was used in the raids.

The politician said he was convinced that: “very soon we will be able to find the people who were responsible” for these events.

“The cameras, the possible itinerary, the scrupulous investigations carried out by the police will help us to recognise the perpetrators and we will be able to find out definitively the motive for these acts, which we always understand are done with the intention of carrying out a robbery, but it will have to be clarified once they are arrested”, Fernandez stressed.

