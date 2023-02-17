By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 12:16

Tributes pour in after "hero" US fire chief dies unexpectedly from 'cardiac event'. Image: lakemillsfire/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media after a “hero” US fire chief died unexpectedly from a ‘cardiac event’.

Lake Mills Fire Department Chief Todd Yandre died unexpectedly from a ‘cardiac event’ earlier this week. A statement from the US fire department hailed the 41-year veteran as “a hero”.

Yandre unexpectedly passed away on the evening of February 15, according to the fire department, which is located in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.

“Initial reports, pending autopsy confirmation, indicate a cardiac event as the cause of his death in the line of duty,” the department said.

“Chief Yandre served with distinction as a member of the Lake Mills Fire Department for over 41 years, moving up the ranks from volunteer firefighter to Chief of the Department.”

It added: “Chief Yandre made a profound and lasting impact on his family and friends, the Lake Mills Fire Department, and the Lake Mills community at large.

“The untimely and sudden death of Chief Yandre has profoundly affected a broad area on a substantial scale.

“In addition to his service to the Lake Mills Fire Department, Chief Yandre was a mentor and educator to an untold number of past, current, and future firefighters as an adjunct instructor for Madison College, as a member of the Emergency Services Board of Madison College, and as a member of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Instructors.”

The fire department noted that Chief Yandre “lived and died a hero” and was an active member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

“As a dedicated fire and emergency services professional, Chief Yandre protected, served, and saved countless lives within our community, the surrounding region, and the State of Wisconsin,” it added.

“Chief Yandre lived and died a hero, deserving celebration and remembrance.”

Tributes flooded social media following the sudden death of the fire chief.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Chief Yandre along with to his Lake Mills Fire Department family,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another person said: “RIP Chief!! You are greatly missed by your surrounding departments as well as past students… We’ll take it from here sir!! Thank you for your service and prayers to all who knew and loved you!!”

While another person wrote: “We are so very sorry to hear of this tremendous loss. Heartfelt prayers and hugs sent to Todd’s family and his fire department family also.”

The news follows the death of Jonesboro police patrolman Vincent Parks, who died from a cardiac arrest he suffered “during training exercises” last year.

Vincent Parks of the Jonesboro Police Department died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Having only worked at the department for 32 days, Parks died “during training exercises” at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police said at the time that “Parks was able to walk to an ambulance that had been summoned but was stricken by cardiac arrest almost immediately upon entering the ambulance.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.