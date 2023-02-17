By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 13:31

Gang dedicated to shipping firearms and drugs between Poland and Spain busted in Valencia. Image: l.glz.ttlphotos/Shutterstock.com

A CRIMINAL gang dedicated to shipping firearms and drugs between Poland and Spain has been busted in Valencia, according to police on Friday, February 17.

Spain’s National Police have dismantled a gang, which was dedicated to shipping weapons and different types of drugs between Spain and Poland, in a municipality located in Valencia.

Officers from the National Police, in a joint operation with the CBSP of Poland, busted the gang in a three-phase operation, which led to the arrest of four people, including the leader of the organisation.

The investigation, which began at the end of 2021, focused on Polish nationals based in various parts of eastern Spain who were allegedly involved in the trafficking of firearms and drugs.

In the first phase of the operation, Spanish authorities were alerted to the movements of one of the gang’s senior members whose vehicle was detected in France.

French and Spanish authorities alerted their Polish counterparts who intercepted the car, in which 112 kilograms of cannabis were discovered and seized.

Another gang member was then detected in Poland during the second phase of the investigation and after intercepting the vehicle, police found 100 kilograms of drugs in a hidden compartment in the car.

Back in Spain, during the third phase of the operation, homes, farms and vehicles in the province of Valencia were raided by police.

A large set-up of indoor cannabis cultivation, with the capacity to grow 1,500 plants, was found during a police search.

Drones, eight vehicles used to transport drugs and weapons, as well as two sub-machine guns, two pistols (one of them with a silencer) and a revolver were all seized.

Two hundred and forty kilos of marijuana, two and a half kilos of Speed, one kilo of cocaine, 90 synthetic drug pills (MDMA) and 5350 euros in cash were also seized by police.

The operation is still open and further arrests are not ruled out, the police said.

