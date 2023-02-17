By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 10:28

Heartbreak as top German pole vaulter Tim Lobinger dies after cancer battle. Image: Tim Lobinger/Instagram

GERMAN athletics in mourning following the death of pole vaulter Tim Lobinger, who had battled cancer for a long time.

Tributes flooded social media after the death of top German pole vaulter Tim Lobinger aged 50. He was crowned European pole vault champion in 1998 and world champion in 2003.

The family told German news outlet BILD on Thursday, February 16 that the “former pole vault legend fell asleep peacefully in a small circle, he didn’t lose the fight, he won it in his own way.”

Lobinger, who in 1999 became the first German to break the magical six-metre mark in the pole vault, was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of leukemia in 2017.

He was told by doctors in February 2022 that he was nearing the end of his life, as reported by WELT.

Track and field athlete Sabrina Mockenhaupt said: “Now you are no longer in pain.

“A lot of strength from your whole family.”

European Athletics wrote on Twitter: “European Athletics is very saddened to hear of the death of German pole vault great Tim Lobinger at the age of 50.

“We would like to pass on our sympathies and condolences to his friends and family and the German athletics community.”

People took to social media to pay tribute to the medal-winning pole vaulter.

“R.I.P.😢 Tim Lobinger.”

“In Memoriam Tim Lobinger.”

“RIP Tim Lobinger. I was hoping so badly that you could beat cancer.”

