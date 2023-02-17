Green Day for the Crypto Market! Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coins Hit New Milestone

By EWN • 17 February 2023 • 11:15

The crypto market is so volatile that it can turn upside down and make a millionaire in a matter of hours. On the first day of this week, the crypto market value slipped below 1 trillion US dollars. It came as a shock to crypto influencers who have been hoping for the market to bounce back to the pre-2021 period. Giving hope to their dream, today(2/15/2023), the crypto market traded in the green. Almost every popular and big cryptocurrency in the market has seen a rise while Bitcoin, and the newcomer, Big Eyes Coin(BIG) went on to make new headlines.

“The Most Traded” Bitcoin’s New Milestone

The past 7 days haven’t been very positive for Bitcoin lovers. The coin has suffered a 1.55% dip in the past week and a report by GBBC digital finance and CMI analytics said, on valentine’s day, that the sentiment around Bitcoin fell from being neutral to very negative. But, despite this report Bitcoin has been doing wonders in the market since morning. It has been trading in the green and gained an increase of 4% in the past 24 hours. The value has also returned to above the $22,000 mark. Like a cherry on the cake, a statement issued by the DBS Digital exchange mentioned that, in FY 2022, the number of Bitcoin traded on the DBS Digital exchange reached almost 80%. The number of Bitcoin customised with the DBS in 2022 also doubled from 2021.

The Cryptomarket Shines Green

It is not just a good day for Bitcoin alone. Other top coins in the market have also seen a rise. Elon Musk’s tweet of his dog picture has throttled the gear for meme-based crypto coins. Especially Floki Inu, a dog-based meme coin, saw a 60% increase in the market. Normal coins like Ethereum, BNB, XRP, and Cardano have also seen a surge in their value. The Global Crypto market also rose more than 2% with trading volume increased by more than 9.8%.

$27.2 Million Raised – Big Eyes’ Breakthrough

After reaching 26 Million dollars on Tuesday, the newcomer Big eyes raised more than a million dollars in less than 24 hours in its presale. Big Eyes Coin is a new cat-based meme coin that is now in its presale stage. The coin has been attracting crypto influencers since the presale was rolled out in the third quarter of 2022. The clear road map to launch the currency, and an NFT to give access to exclusive online materials have developed interest for many crypto enthusiasts.

The Big Eyes coin has also announced it will donate 5% of its total supply to preserve marine life. The cutely designed Big Eyes website has also ensured the security, transparency, and speedy transactions that crypto enthusiasts covet. To boost the presale Big Eyes has announced a 200% bonus for those who buy the coin by using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. But the code is set to expire on the 20th of February. It is predicted that Big Eyes can become a potential game changer in the crypto market. If you want to be a game changer just click the link below to know more about Big Eyes coin.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido