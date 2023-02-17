Here’s everything you should know about Solana, Litecoin, and Dogetti before you buy them

By EWN • 17 February 2023 • 11:30

Trading in the coin market is a challenging feat. You’ll have to deal with the pressure of escaping volatility. There are also some institutional investors interested in getting away with your funds. You can choose from a pool containing hundreds of tokens when trading on the coin market. But the major issue is that not all these tokens are profitable. Certain crypto tokens will only drain your funds.

Solana, Litecoin, and Dogetti (DETI) are reliable crypto projects that many people are familiar with. But don’t just buy any crypto token because it’s popular or someone said something about it. You need to do enough research. And that’s why we’re here. This piece will reveal essential details about Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogetti (DETI).

Solana (SOL): Powerful, Fast, Scalable

When Ethereum was created, many people thought it was an unbeatable project. However, it quickly became overcrowded and slow. As a result, many developers and users were interested in a project that would replace the second-largest project in the entire coin market. Solana belongs to the category of tokens that are called Ethereum killers. Like other coins in the same category, Solana can be used to create smart contracts and decentralised applications. But the main difference between Solana and Ethereum is its additional speed. Solana can process transactions at 65,000 transactions per second. That’s considerably more than you will get from Ethereum.

Several crypto projects have signed up for this blockchain. SOL is the native currency for this platform. The source of Solana’s speed is its unique mechanism. This crypto token is run on a proof-of-history protocol. This protocol differs from what you’ll get on proof-of-stake. The PoH is designed to verify transactions and the passage of time quickly.

Litecoin (LTC): Deviation on Ethereum

We’ve already witnessed cryptocurrencies that are based on Ethereum. However, Litecoin is a cryptocurrency that’s built on Bitcoin. This crypto token was designed to tackle many of the inadequacies of Bitcoin. This project’s simple algorithm will make it difficult for large-scale investors to gain the upper hand in Bitcoin mining. Litecoin also aims to be a channel to process transactions quickly. It can process transactions faster than Bitcoin.

Just like Bitcoin, Litecoin can be mined with ASIC miners. While Litecoin had only 150 pre-mined tokens, it has a max supply of 84 million tokens. It’s one of the most traded crypto tokens worldwide. Litecoin is represented as LTC and can be bought on crypto exchanges easily.

Dogetti (DETI): The Newest, Hottest Meme Coin Available

Dogetti is a dog-themed meme coin. However, this token is designed with a mafia approach. This crypto token is designed with a clear value system. Dogetti’s developers have designed this platform based on longevity, transparency, and trust. This mafia token is interested in dethroning Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. To do this, this cryptocurrency plans to be in the coin market for a long time. This cryptocurrency understands the importance of a strong community. And that’s why it refers to them as a family.

Dogetti’s goal is to increase the net worth of any member of this crypto family. To do this, the project uses a 6% reflection model. It charges a 6% tax fee on all its transactions. Then, 2% of these charges are shared among family members. Dogetti has a considerably lesser maximum supply compared to other meme tokens. There are 100 billion $DETI in circulation. 50% of this token supply with be released during the presale, while about 10% will be dedicated to charity.

This project will have a crypto exchange that can only process the transfer of ERC-20 tokens. DETI is charged on all transfers that occur in this project.

