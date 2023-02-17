It’s all right for Aldi as it opens 40 new stores

By Linda Hall • 17 February 2023 • 18:12

GILES HURLEY: ALDI’S chief executive in the UK Photo credit: Aldi

NO-FRILLS supermarket chain Aldi will open 40 new stores this year in locations that include Norwich, Newcastle, Huddersfield and Shrewsbury.

Plans also involve an additional 6,000 employees, the Germany-owned company revealed.

Like Lidl, Aldi’s brisk trading over Christmas has continued through 2023 as the cost of living crisis prompts shoppers to forsake pricier rivals and choose their lower-priced options.

Both have increased their share of the UK’s grocery market by one percentage point over the past 12 months, data company Kantar said.

“Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make savings on every shop,” Aldi UK’s chief executive Giles Hurley declared.

“It’s more important than ever to make it easier for more people to shop with us by opening dozens of new stores.”

Aldi now has more than 990 stores and employs approximately 40,000 people in the UK. Its 9.2 per cent share of the UK market now makes it the country’s fourth-biggest chain ahead of Morrisons and behind only Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The supermarket is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 Regional distribution centres around the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram