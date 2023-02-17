By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 10:54

Love Island star jailed in Dubai on suspicion of drug crimes. Image: Kaz Crossley/Instagram

A FORMER Love Island contestant has been jailed in Dubai on suspicion of drug crimes, as reported on Friday, February 17.

Kaz Crossley, who came third on Love Island in 2018, was videoed allegedly snorting a white substance during the UK lockdown and has subsequently been jailed in Dubai.

An exclusive report from British tabloid The Sun revealed that the 28-year-old social media influencer was flying to Thailand when was detained en route at Abu Dhabi airport.

According to the report, Crossley, who is set to feature on an upcoming Channel 5 show called The Challenge, was flagged upon entry to the country by police in the United Arab Emirates, who are still probing the two-year-old video that purportedly shows the reality star doing drugs in the country.

The former Love Island beauty was arrested earlier this week. She had been due back in Thailand where she had spent a year doing voluntary work.

A source told the media company: “She was looking forward to getting back to Thailand where she has been doing voluntary work and all of a sudden she is languishing in a Dubai jail.

“Everyone knows how strict they are about drugs over there. She must be terrified.

“She had only stopped off in Abu Dhabi to catch a connecting flight but her name has obviously raised a red flag.

“She was allowed to send just one email and wasn’t even allowed to make a phone call.

“She messaged one particular friend whose email she could remember and asked her to inform her family that she was OK but had been arrested for drugs offences. The arrest wasn’t because of anything she had on her.

“As far as we know it is all down to that video.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates.”

The social media star, who boasts 1.1 million followers on Instagram, is expected to be released on February 17, according to her agent.

The clip in question, which is believed to have been filmed in November 2020, shows the ‘Combat Collective’ founder bent over in her orange dress appearing to snort a white substance that is laid out on a table.

