No Saturday deliveries would permit Royal Mail to save hundreds of millions

By Linda Hall • 17 February 2023 • 18:14

SATURDAY DELIVERIES: No longer viable for Royal Mail Photo credit: Royal Mail

ELIMINATING Saturday letter deliveries would save Royal Mail hundreds of millions of pounds in its battle to curb soaring losses while modernising.

The Universal Service Obligation (USO) requires Royal Mail to deliver letters six days a week throughout the UK although a 2020 Ofcom report found that five-day letter deliveries would meet the needs of 97 per cent of the population.

The group could save £250 million (€282.1 million) annually by abandoning Saturday deliveries, helping to slash projected losses of between £350 million and £450 million (€506.2 million and €393.7 million) by more than half.

“The company has been pushing for deliveries to be cut to five days as the number of posted letters falls,” a Royal Mail spokesman said.

“It is clear that with the volume of letters declining by more than 60 per cent, the USO requires major reform to be financially sustainable.”

Abandoning Saturday deliveries was critical, the company added. “Being required to provide a service that customers have said they no longer need, at significant structural cost to Royal Mail, increases the threat to the sustainability of the Universal Service.”

