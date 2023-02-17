By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 11:18

Peaky Blinders star lands lead role in new ITV mystery thriller. Image: ITV/Official

A NEW mystery thriller is set to begin filming later this month for ITV, which will feature a Peaky Blinders star in the lead role.

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, best known for portraying Ada Thorne in the BBC One historical crime drama, will star in the six-part mystery thriller, After the Flood, set for ITV and ITVX.

The drama is written by BAFTA-nominated writer and actor Mick Ford, who is known for his work on Stay Close, Living the Dream and The Stranger.

“After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood,” the TV company said.

“When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park police assume he became trapped as the waters rose, and as the investigation unfolds PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him.”

It added: “How did he get in the lift and why does no one know who he is?

“The mystery unfolds across the series while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?”

Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders) plays police officer Joanna Marshall, Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) takes on the role of property developer Jack Radcliffe and Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Bridgerton, I Hate Susie) is confirmed to play Jo’s mother, Molly.

Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising, Bodyguard) plays Sergeant Phil Mackie, Jo’s boss and surrogate father figure, and Matt Stokoe (Cursed, Jamestown) is on board to play Jo’s husband, Pat.

Jonas Armstrong (The Bay, Floodlights) takes on the role of Lee, a seemingly heroic local man, and Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row, Anansi Boys) is cast as local politician Sarah Mackie.

Sophie Rundle, 34, who also played Ann Walker in BBC One and HBO’s period drama Gentleman Jack, said: “I am really thrilled to be joining After the Flood. Jo is a brilliantly bold, compelling protagonist. The story is sharp, intriguing and articulate about the climate crisis and the impact on the communities it is directly affecting.

“There are so many people I’m really looking forward to working with on this project, I can’t wait to get started.”

Filming will take place in and around Manchester, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Teesside during February 2023.

