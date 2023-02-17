Pfizer discontinues Lyme disease trials over clinical practice ‘violation’ concerns

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 February 2023 • 12:14

Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer and vaccine company Valneva have announced the discontinuation of clinical trials for some participants in the USA where they are developing a vaccine for Lyme disease, according to Reuters.

Their joint statement today says there were cases of ‘violations of Good Clinical Practice at certain trial sites run by a third-party clinical trial site operator.’ There was no safety concern with the vaccine under investigation nor adverse events prompting the decision.

Good clinical practice (GCP) is an international ethical and scientific standard of quality in the design, recording and reporting of trials that involve human subjects. The protection of clinical trial subjects is covered by the principles found in the Declaration of Helsinki, ethical principles developed by the World Medical Association.

Lyme disease is a growing health burden, the BMJ Global Health estimates that 14.5% of the global population has at some point been infected with Lyme disease. Short term symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, skin rash as well as long term damage to joints, heart and nervous system.

The Pfizer/Valneva study, Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists Phase 3, remains ongoing at other sites not operated by the third party, who remains unnamed.

The decision affects about half of all the recruited subjects in the trial. Pfizer and Valneva have not yet announced their plans for further recruitment.

