By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 15:14

Graveyard of Russian tanks reported in Ukraine's Vuhledar. Image: UAWeapons/Twitter

PICTURES making the rounds on social media reportedly show a Russian tank graveyard in Ukraine’s Vuhledar.

Prominent war tracking Twitter account UAWeapons shared images of destroyed and abandoned Russian tanks and equipment reportedly in Ukraine’s Vuhledar.

The popular account shared the pictures alongside the caption: “A Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle with an addon armour kit was destroyed in Mykilske near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

“Two more Russian BMP-3 IFVs, a T-80BV tank and BTR-82A were also damaged and abandoned there.”

It added another picture with the words: “A wider view of the area showing even more destroyed or abandoned equipment.”

A wider view of the area showing even more destroyed or abandoned equipment. pic.twitter.com/l5thhRYlXY — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 17, 2023

People commented on the images.

“How can RU win with losses like this? How much do they have left? What will be different in the future?” one person asked.

How can RU win with losses like this? How much do they have left? What will be different in the future? — F Joseph Merlino (@jmerlino1) February 17, 2023

While another said: “Vuhledar – the gift that keeps on giving, how’s the offensive going lmao.”

Vuhledar – the gift that keeps on giving, how's the offensive going lmao — Bosanska Artiljerija (@DenisProkopenk9) February 17, 2023

The news comes after a pro-Russian commander of the Vostok Battalion claimed that the unit’s headquarters in Vuhledar was attacked by Ukrainian HIMARS.

The unconfirmed reports were made on Monday, February 13, when Alexander Khodakovsky claimed the supposed attack on the Vostok battalion headquarters in Vuhledar led to the death of one officer.

The news comes after Russian military commander Rustam Muradov was slammed for a failed assault in Vuhledar, Ukraine.

The Grey Zone Telegram channel, which supports the Wagner Group’s efforts in Ukraine, slammed Muradov and even suggested that the PMC hated the Russian military commander for his actions in Syria.

On February 10, the group said that there had been cases of Russian fighters fragging commanders in Ukraine and noted that one of the brigade commanders in the Vuhledar assault was killed.

It also suggested at the time that Muradov remained far from the front lines and that he would be fragged by his own soldiers if he was there.

“He is just lucky that he is not near fighters who would bum-rush him, as would bum-rush similar super-intelligent commanders on the ground. There are cases. And Muradov would be another one.”

Russia’s high command has been notorious for spreading misinformation throughout its invasion of Ukraine, however, including in what it shares online and on social media channels.

In January 2022, the European Union banned Russian-controlled media, while social media giants including Facebook did the same over misinformation concerns.

