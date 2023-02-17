Strikes close airports across Germany disrupting more than 200,000 passengers

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 February 2023 • 7:43

German airport strike - Image R Claasen / Shutterstock.com

Airports across Germany have been brought to a standstill by strikes organised by the Verdi trade union over a wage dispute in the publicly run airports.

The ReiseReporter said on Friday, February 17 that hundreds of thousands of travellers will be unable to travel with Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen and Leipzig airports all affected.

The strikes will see the majority of these airports closed for the entire day meaning no flights in or out. The cancelled flights are:

Frankfurt Airport – More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled affecting nearly 137,000 passengers. It is understood that the airport will be closed for the entire day.

Munich Airport – Some 700 flights have been cancelled.

Hamburg Airport – The airport is closed for the entire day but it is unknown how many flights will be affected.

Hanover Airport – more than 75 flights have been cancelled with the strike also involving aviation security control and handling staff.

Bremen Airport – Airport authorities have asked travellers to check with their respective airlines with some flights possible.

Dortmund Airport – The airport will be closed affecting all incoming and outgoing flights.

Stuttgart Airport – The airport will be closed affecting over 160 flights in and out.

Leipzig Airport – The strike began on Thursday affecting flights from 3 pm onwards. Cancellations are expected Friday with passengers asked to check in with their airline before going to the airport.

Compensation and rebooking

Passengers affected by strike action are entitled to rebook at no extra cost or to cancel their ticket and obtain a refund. Travellers flying to Germany and who are delayed by more than three hours can claim compensation as well as being entitled to a rearranged flight, with the airline obliged to try and make alternative arrangements.

Domestic flight tickets can be converted into Deutsche Bahn tickets and other airports in Germany are said to be operating as normal, although it is understood that Lufthansa may have cancelled other flights due to technical issues.

More information on what claims can be made and what happens to your luggage and who provides accommodation if required is available on ReiseReporter.

The strikes that have closed airports across Germany and which have disrupted more than 200,000 passengers are the latest in a string of airline industrial action that has affected most European countries including the UK.

