By Sarah Newton-John • 17 February 2023 • 10:43

Tesla urgently recalls 362,000 cars over crash and safety concerns. Image: Shutterstock.com/CanadianPhotographer56

ON Thursday, February 16 Friday Tesla issued an urgent recall of more than 362,000 vehicles in the United States after US regulators expressed serious concerns the experimental Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software did not adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause accidents.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said on Wednesday, February 15 the software might allow the vehicle to ‘act unsafe’ near intersections with stop signs, not coming to a complete stop, or enter an intersection on an amber/yellow light without ‘due caution.’

The electric vehicle company is recalling Model S and Model X cars from 2016 to 2023, Model 3 cars from 2017 to 2023 and Model Y cars from 2020 to 2023 that are equipped with the FSD software, or were to be equipped with it.

Tesla will issue free updates to the software and letters to owners of vehicles will be sent by mid-April.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO has taken issue with the use of the word ‘recall’ to describe what he says is an over-the-air software update, the terminology ‘…is anachronistic and just flat wrong!’ he said.

Over 400,000 people own Teslas; the FSD system has been available since 2015, and the system costs $15,000 to activate. Tesla’s share price fell on the Nasdaq index by 3.35% closing down 5.7% on the back of this setback for Musk.

