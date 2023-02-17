Two arrested in Marbella over kidnapping of a Dutch businessman who is still missing

By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 0:49

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

The National Police arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping of a Dutch businessman in the Malaga city of Marbella who is still missing.

Two individuals were arrested this week in the Malaga city of Marbella for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Jamal, a Dutch businessman who is a citizen of Moroccan origin, who is still missing.

These arrests, reported by the El Confidencial news outlet come almost two and a half years after the event, during which time the victim’s family has received no news of his whereabouts.

A reward of €100,000 was offered by his entourage at the end of January to anyone who could provide the necessary information to locate Jamal or to help them find out what had become of him. This operation is still open.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on August 22, 2020, when Jamal and his wife, parents of five children, were spending a few days in Marbella. They were returning from dinner when two vehicles cut them off near the intersection of Avenida del Prado and Calle Paris. Several armed men disguised as policemen dragged them out of the vehicle and took him away in front of his wife.

Since then, there has been no ransom demand or message that could shed light on the motivation for the kidnapping. Investigators are more in favour of the former and a fatal outcome.

A report on the case indicated that the Dutch police linked Jamal to drug trafficking in that country, a claim that his entourage rejected. They argued the absence of a criminal record and the family head’s career as a construction businessman and in the marketing of luxury watches in Dubai.

After the kidnapping, the National Police’s main avenue of investigation was based on wiretaps made during drug trafficking operations, a transcript of which had already been made available to laopiniondemalaga.es.

The audios – which became relevant after the disappearance – were recorded on August 9 of that year (thirteen days before the kidnapping) in a car occupied by several men who were talking and looking for a “Moroccan from Holland” whom they did not name, but whose description coincided with Jamal’s.

These conversations revealed that they were trying to locate a guy who had the same watch, a white Richard Mille, and the same luxury car models as the missing man. They even talked about the Mercedes G Mansory that the victim was driving when he was abducted, noting that its yellow upholstery was “very recognisable”.

A search for Jamal drew a dead, but the wiretaps captured the day after the kidnapping in the same vehicle occupied by the man who led the Puerto Banus operation kept the police investigation alive. The car was in a street in Nueva Andalucia carrying out counter-surveillance work when, at around 4pm, another man got into the car to inform the driver about Jamal’s kidnapping.

He named him and added that the perpetrators could be a group of Frenchmen who used two white cars to abduct him. He asked the driver for help in locating his friend and the driver replied that he himself was living with French people whom he described as “murderers” whom “everyone fears” and who have killed at least ten people.

The driver made an effort to pretend that he did not know who Jamal was, despite the fact that his interlocutor described the cars he owned, the exact same ones he had been looking for days before.

After promising to ask the French about the matter, the two said goodbye. Days later, the National Police executed the search warrant for the group’s home with the aim of clarifying the kidnapping and murder of the previous day, but the officers found nothing of interest for these investigations.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.