Is Almeria set to become the new Hollywood?

Shooting took place on February 13 and 14 in the straight of the church of Las Salinas and in the Beach Bar Chiribus, in Cabo de Gata.

There was a film crew of about 70 people, part of which, such as extras, were hired in Almeria, as well as workers for other services, such as generators or catering, among others.

The production company will include Almeria City Council in the credits.

Almeria’s Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, said: “This generates an important economic impact of direct and indirect employment in low season, with which we also contribute to fight against the deseasonalisation”.

“Last year more than twenty productions of all kinds were filmed in our city and our objective, as a council is to continue facilitating filming so that production companies continue to have Almeria as a reference point.”