A dog walk with a difference as Wakehurst opens gardens to dogs

For the first time, dogs and their owners can visit Wakehurst seven days a week and have the chance to walk the world from the heart of Sussex, exploring an incredible range of habitats across the 535-acre site.

Over 10km of paths designated for dogs will wind through the gardens, traversing paths alongside towering woodland species from Australasia and North America, ravines of rhododendrons from eastern Himalaya, and the peaceful oasis of the Water Gardens filled with flourishing seasonal flowers.

Director of Wakehurst Ed Ikin says, “At Wakehurst, we believe a stroll through our wild landscape forms a dog walk with a difference. With each visit, people walking their dogs will be contributing to Kew’s critical conservation work and pioneering science research undertaken to combat biodiversity loss.”