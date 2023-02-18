Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena 10th anniversary Gala!

By Victoria Scott • 18 February 2023 • 13:22

Image:EWN

ON Friday February 17, the Costa del Sol community came together to celebrate the volunteers and hard work of Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena at their first gala in The Green Label Restaurant at Al Chapparal Golf Club.

Guests were dressed in their best and excited for the glorious evening ahead of them, the gala was a sold-out event with 135 attendees.

The focus of the evening was dedicated to celebrating the generous volunteers and committee after working so tirelessly throughout the years and to raise much needed funds for a patient lift and hospital bed while also raising awareness for Age Concern. An auction with incredible prizes of everything from a signed England shirt from the 1966 World Cup to champagne, a three course meal, and a raffle raised some much-needed funds for Age Concern.

Talking to guests, the Euro Weekly News found out just how Age Concern really are helping the local community.

Emma and Susan, mother and daughter duo said “Age Concern have been so helpful, the volunteers that help and to show us different places and where to go when we need something is incredible. We go to the events every Monday and it is great to meet and listen to everybody. We have had a bit of a journey the last while and my father, previous RAF, he is unwell and has been for a while.

We never knew that we would be entitled to anything due to his illness, but we are. We were put in contact with Linda in Benalmadena and she helped us with all the forms, and it was so easy and we’re very thankful, especially my dad Eric the hat, we’re very grateful for Age Concern.”

Age Concern President David Long, said “Any money raised tonight will be used throughout the local areas, we rely solely on donations, our volunteers and what comes with that. This is our first gala and I want to thank the team, our volunteers and sponsors, without them none of this would be possible and the night has been incredible, we need more of this.”

Michelle Greenwood the, event’s organiser and the charity’s fundraising coordinator said: “We are so excited about tonight, we never though that we would sell out and we even had a waiting list too. The people who are here tonight are a mixture of our volunteers, clients and general public and it is going to be a fantastic night. It is great for us all to be back together and to raise lots of money for a cause that is so important. Tonight, is about celebration and raising funds however, it is also to raise awareness. We urgently need volunteers, even if it is only an hour, a week, a month, it makes all the difference.”

Guest Carla Antunovich told the EWN: “This is great night from a great organisation, it is great to be able to help the community do anything. We work closely with Age Concern at the Futura hearing centre, they are such a good cause.”

Steve Marshall, Age Concern’s Secretary, said: “It is amazing, when we started ten years ago, we didn’t think we would have so many people. In two weeks, we were sold out, the amount of support, clients and volunteers and businesses is incredible. This is our first gala, and we hope it becomes a regular thing. The main thing is to make a difference, give hope and help when help is needed, and older people don’t tend to ask for help even when they do.

All you need to do is ask, there is no stigma. This event tonight is very much about awareness, we don’t want people to be alone, spending their days in front of the TV waiting for the inevitable, there is so much more to life. Here at these events, you can meet new people, have fun and enjoy life. Too many people go through old age alone. We are here for hope, we are here for help. The greatest part of the job is thank you, when you make a difference, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Avalon Funeral Plans also praised the event. They said: “Nights like these are important and the work that Age Concern do is fantastic, for us to be here it lets people know we are there for them, especially with a subject like ours it is important for people to plan ahead. All it takes is one conversation, for the benefit of you and your family, protect the ones you care about.”

Their next step is to send out a survey to all their volunteers and sponsors to really see what people in the areas need and put the funding toward it. Ensuring that every penny is well spent and goes toward what the community really needs.

