Alicante-Elche airport opens up the Costa Blanca to ten new air routes

These new routes are expected to bring movements of close to one million passengers to the terminal.

At the moment, the airport is connected to 24 countries and more than a hundred cities around the world. Now that normality is returning, all forecasts indicate that this year could see the best results in many years, after a period marked by health restrictions.

At present, it is the low-cost airlines that are bringing the largest number of passengers to the airport. In the next three months, between February and April, the terminal has an air capacity for 1.83 million passengers, of which 1.63 million correspond precisely to low-cost flights.

The new routes include Belfast, Fez and Rome with a weekly frequency of three flights; Frankfurt, Klagenfurt, Lodz, Paderborn, Santander and Turin, with two flights a week; and finally, Warsaw, with four flights a week.