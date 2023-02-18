By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 14:13
Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle registers a whopping 690.245 visitors. Image: Alicante City Council.
This figure is almost double the expectations for the first year that the Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board had in mind.
The service contractor, Esatur, took over the promotion of the Castle on January 24 2022 and the best forecasts were to reach 400,000 visitors in one year. By the end of January 2023, the number of visits had reached almost 700,000.
The Head of the Alicante City & Beach Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, celebrated “the success of this initiative with which we have managed to bring the Castle back to life. This is thanks to the guided tours and cultural and leisure activities designed for all ages which had been programmed throughout the year.”
“This was our goal, that both locals and tourists could enjoy one of our heritage jewels and learn more about the history of our city,” she added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.