Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle registers a whopping 690.245 visitors

This figure is almost double the expectations for the first year that the Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board had in mind.

The service contractor, Esatur, took over the promotion of the Castle on January 24 2022 and the best forecasts were to reach 400,000 visitors in one year. By the end of January 2023, the number of visits had reached almost 700,000.

The Head of the Alicante City & Beach Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, celebrated “the success of this initiative with which we have managed to bring the Castle back to life. This is thanks to the guided tours and cultural and leisure activities designed for all ages which had been programmed throughout the year.”

“This was our goal, that both locals and tourists could enjoy one of our heritage jewels and learn more about the history of our city,” she added.