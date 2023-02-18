Almeria opens registration for the Abrucena family hiking route

The trail is around 11.24 kilometres long and is expected to take approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes to complete.

Those who sign up for the family route will walk through the stunning municipality of Abrucena, in the valley of the Nacimiento River, between the slopes of the Sierra Nevada and the sunny side of the Filabres foothills.

This trail will take you through some of the most emblematic spots in the mountains of the municipality of Abrucena, within the Sierra Nevada Natural Park.

For more information on the route head to the website: /ovpmd.aytoalmeria.es/.

Those interested in registering should access the PMD Almeria application, available for both iOs and Android.

To register in person, hikers can attend the offices located in the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneos between 9.00.AM and 1:00.PM, Monday to Friday.