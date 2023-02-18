Arsenal win six-goal thriller against Villa to go back on top of Premier League

By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 20:03

Image of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. Credit: [email protected]

Arsenal are back on top of the English Premier League following a 4-2 win over Aston Villa while Man City draw with Forest.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal pulled off a dramatic last-gasp victory over Aston Villa this afternoon, Saturday, February 18, to climb back to the top of the English Premier League. The Gunners fought back from 2-1 down at Villa Park to wrap up a 4-2 win in added time.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for Unai Emery’s team after just five minutes. He latched onto a long ball from Matty Cash and left Saliba for dead before firing the ball into the far corner of the Arsenal net.

Eleven minutes later it was England winger Bukayo Saka who levelled the scores. He smashed a shot into the roof of the net that Emi Martinez was never going to stop. Philippe Coutinho put Villa back in front in the 31st minute with a lovely finish from close range.

A sublime shot from outside the box by Oleksandr Zinchenko pulled Arsenal level again after 61 minutes. The match was petering out into a draw as the game entered added time. Former Chelsea star Jorginho watched as his shot bounced back off the bar, hit Martinez, and landed in the net for 3-2 in the 93rd minute.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli secured the three points after the Villa goal was left undefended with Emi Martinez stranded upfield as he went to help his team find an equaliser. The Brazilian raced clear and placed the ball into an empty goal with almost the last kick of the match in the 98th minute.

Villa manager Emery was furious after the match. He told BBC Sport: “Today I am very, very disappointed. I am embarrassed about the last goal. I have never told my keeper to go forward. It’s not the spirit. We have to keep our minds clear and be smart. Today he decided it was his decision. He knows now”.

Today’s win – and Manchester City’s draw at Nottingham Forest – puts the Emirates outfit two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, with a game in hand over them as well. Villa meanwhile, remain in 11th after a run of three consecutive defeats, as reported by bbc.com.

💬 "Turning performances into results is so important and they are so happy." Mikel Arteta reflects on a true team performance in our 4-2 victory over Aston Villa 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.