Bailey of Bristol Sahara Caravan and Motorhome challenge begins in March

The Sahara Challenge aims to inspire caravan and motorhome owners to explore new countries and demonstrate that owning one means you can have holidays in many locations across the globe.

The ‘Sahara Challenge’ will start at the ‘World’s End’ in southwest Portugal across the Strait of Gibraltar into Morocco over the Atlas Mountains and as far south as the edge of the Sahara Desert before returning home.

The journey will be undertaken using two Bailey caravans, pulled by Ford MS-RT tow vehicles, and one Ford-based Bailey motorhome. The Sahara Challenge will take 19 days to complete with the team experiencing a wide range of road and weather conditions en route.

As they travel towards the Sahara the team will post regular blogs/vlogs and social media updates via the Bailey and the Caravan and Motorhome Club social media channels using the hashtag #SaharaChallenge.