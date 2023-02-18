By Anna Ellis • 18 February 2023 • 14:20
Bailey of Bristol Sahara Caravan and Motorhome challenge begins in March. Image: Bailey of Bristol.
The Sahara Challenge aims to inspire caravan and motorhome owners to explore new countries and demonstrate that owning one means you can have holidays in many locations across the globe.
The ‘Sahara Challenge’ will start at the ‘World’s End’ in southwest Portugal across the Strait of Gibraltar into Morocco over the Atlas Mountains and as far south as the edge of the Sahara Desert before returning home.
The journey will be undertaken using two Bailey caravans, pulled by Ford MS-RT tow vehicles, and one Ford-based Bailey motorhome. The Sahara Challenge will take 19 days to complete with the team experiencing a wide range of road and weather conditions en route.
As they travel towards the Sahara the team will post regular blogs/vlogs and social media updates via the Bailey and the Caravan and Motorhome Club social media channels using the hashtag #SaharaChallenge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.