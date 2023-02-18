Balconies, terraces, and front and backyard gardens have one thing in common: space is scarce.

Therefore, instead of large trees, low-maintenance plants that cope well with confined spaces can be used.

To make it bloom richly in the dream garden, plant selection is based on factors such as soil conditions, location, amount of rainfall and the number of hours of sunlight that the plants receive.

On a shady north-facing balcony, plants that are sun-worshippers will weaken. The same is true if ferns, ivy or funkias are to grow in a south-facing bed.

In concrete terms, this means that plant selection depends on how much sunlight the balcony or garden receives and its climatic region.

The structure of the soil – loamy or more sandy – and its pH are also decisive factors.

In addition, there is water. While bamboo has a high moisture requirement, evening primrose and oxeye like it rather dry.

It is therefore important to combine plants with similar water requirements and to irrigate according to the requirements in a resource-saving way.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.