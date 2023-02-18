By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 1:57

Active shooter situation confirmed near Arizona State University

Arizona State University Police Department has confirmed an active shooter situation near the Tempe campus.

Arizona State University Police Department has confirmed an active shooting situation near the Tempe campus this evening, Friday, February 17. They described the suspect as being a black female in her late 20s. She is around 5ft 4″ tall and was seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

According to reports, the incident did not take place on the university grounds but at a shopping centre in the vicinity of the University.

No further information has been released regarding possible shooting victims, but it is thought the facility would have been locked down as is standard protocol in these circumstances.

“CRIME ALERT – Tempe campus ASUPD has received a report of shots fired near 960 E University Dr. The suspect is described as a black female, late 20s, 5′ 4″ with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans. If seen, contact Tempe Police at 480-350-8311”.

CRIME ALERT – Tempe campus ASUPD has received a report of shots fired near 960 E University Dr. The suspect is described as a black female, late 20s, 5' 4" with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans. If seen, contact Tempe Police at 480-350-8311. pic.twitter.com/PNSfcohhVW — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) February 18, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.