By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 22:19

Image of former US President Jimmy Carter in 2014. Credit: Wikipedia - By Lauren Gerson - https://www.flickr.com/photos/lbjlibrarynow/13731192015/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49755934

Jimmy Carter, the former US President, at 98 years of age has reportedly decided to spend his final days receiving hospice care at his home.

A statement released by the Carter Centre this evening, Saturday, February 18, announced that the 98-year-old former US president Jimmy Carter will spend his remaining time receiving hospice care at home. He served as the 39th President of America and is the longest-surviving of all time.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team”, read the statement.

It continued: “The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers”.

___________________________________________________________

