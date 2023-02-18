By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 22:19
Image of former US President Jimmy Carter in 2014.
A statement released by the Carter Centre this evening, Saturday, February 18, announced that the 98-year-old former US president Jimmy Carter will spend his remaining time receiving hospice care at home. He served as the 39th President of America and is the longest-surviving of all time.
“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team”, read the statement.
It continued: “The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers”.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
