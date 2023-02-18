By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 0:06

Hernando County Sheriffs Office confirms active shooter situation in Brooksville, Florida

An active shooter situation in Brooksville, Florida, has been confirmed by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

An active shooter situation has been confirmed by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, Friday, February 17, in the area of Erma Road in Brooksville, Florida. The force has urged residents to remain indoors unless they are directed to go elsewhere by law enforcement officers.

On the force’s official Facebook page, the suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and is unshaven. He is said to be armed with several guns.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.