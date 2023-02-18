By Chris King • 18 February 2023 • 18:54

Mass panic at Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping mall in Paris after 'shots' heard

Mass panic broke out among shoppers at the Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping mall in the La Defense district of Paris after ‘shots’ were reported to have been heard.

Mass panic broke out in the Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping mall in the La Defense district of Paris this afternoon, Saturday, February 18, after reports of shots being fired. French police units were immediately deployed to the premises in the western suburb of the French capital, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

#Puteaux La Défense #LaDéfense | Les services de police sont sur place et sécurisent les lieux.

🔵 Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/9hr03aAhuk — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) February 18, 2023

Video footage uploaded onto social media showed hordes of shoppers rushing for the exits in an effort to escape the busy building. Shop workers were also shown trying to quickly shutter their stores to prevent entry. Unconfirmed online reports suggested that a 37-year-old man had suffered a gunshot injury.

🚨#BREAKING: Shoppers running, evacuating mall in northwest #Paris after loud bangs heard, according to eyewitness videos pic.twitter.com/cMAauMOo9x — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) February 18, 2023

Mass panic erupts at Paris shopping mall after bangs are heard. No word yet on what happened pic.twitter.com/xIkNpChe9q — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 18, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

