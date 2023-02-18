Cats hide to feel safe or to protect themselves from things they perceive as dangerous

Your cat will hide when there is something, or someone, nearby that is causing them concern. They may be frightened or just wary about something unfamiliar and might want to keep out of the way, just in case.

If you leave them to it you will usually find that they will come out of hiding once they have realised that whatever it was they were frightened of isn’t actually scary at all.

Hiding places are one of your cat’s basic needs. Providing a selection of possible options, such as some open cupboard doors, areas under beds, cardboard boxes and gaps behind sofas will give your cat a choice of places to go when they feel like hiding.

